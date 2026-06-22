Targeted Financial Services LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,454 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. WMS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $21,233,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. hemming& Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Koenig Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,889,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $379.40 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $412.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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