TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,386 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 583,982 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 496,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target, arguing AT&T’s turnaround and refocus on core connectivity support upside — this provides a near-term catalyst for investor demand. Read More.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target, arguing AT&T’s turnaround and refocus on core connectivity support upside — this provides a near-term catalyst for investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage and model-driven outlets (24/7 Wall St., InsiderMonkey) are publishing bullish price targets (~$30+), and AT&T continues to appear on lists of affordable dividend/blue-chip stocks — these narratives support dividend-income and value-oriented buyer interest. Read More.

Independent coverage and model-driven outlets (24/7 Wall St., InsiderMonkey) are publishing bullish price targets (~$30+), and AT&T continues to appear on lists of affordable dividend/blue-chip stocks — these narratives support dividend-income and value-oriented buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AT&T and Citi refreshed the AT&T Points Plus card to add bill discounts, higher rewards and no foreign-transaction fees — a direct customer benefit that can aid retention and ancillary revenue. Read More.

AT&T and Citi refreshed the AT&T Points Plus card to add bill discounts, higher rewards and no foreign-transaction fees — a direct customer benefit that can aid retention and ancillary revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on AT&T’s automotive connectivity efforts highlights potential long-term growth from in-vehicle 4G/5G services (navigation, diagnostics, V2X, EV support) — strategic, but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Coverage on AT&T’s automotive connectivity efforts highlights potential long-term growth from in-vehicle 4G/5G services (navigation, diagnostics, V2X, EV support) — strategic, but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings write-ups note rising estimates, fiber expansion and AI initiatives ahead of Q1 results — positive fundamentals but offset by competition and legacy debt considerations; watch upcoming quarterly details for execution signals. Read More.

Pre-earnings write-ups note rising estimates, fiber expansion and AI initiatives ahead of Q1 results — positive fundamentals but offset by competition and legacy debt considerations; watch upcoming quarterly details for execution signals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile’s recent launch setback pressured that supplier/partner’s stock; AT&T is named as a partner with satellite connectivity ambitions — a setback for a partner’s launch schedule is only a secondary, longer-term consideration for AT&T. Read More.

AST SpaceMobile’s recent launch setback pressured that supplier/partner’s stock; AT&T is named as a partner with satellite connectivity ambitions — a setback for a partner’s launch schedule is only a secondary, longer-term consideration for AT&T. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court is reviewing the FCC’s ability to levy fines against communications firms (AT&T and Verizon were fined millions over consumer-data protections), and the carriers argue loss of a jury-trial right — this raises regulatory/legal uncertainty and potential settlement/fine risk. Read More.

The Supreme Court is reviewing the FCC’s ability to levy fines against communications firms (AT&T and Verizon were fined millions over consumer-data protections), and the carriers argue loss of a jury-trial right — this raises regulatory/legal uncertainty and potential settlement/fine risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures and QuiverQuant data show AT&T spent on regulatory issues while institutional activity remains mixed and includes very large position reductions by major asset managers in recent quarters — meaningful selling by big holders can pressure the stock despite buy-side interest. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 1.2%

AT&T stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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