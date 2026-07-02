Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

TSLA stock opened at $425.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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