Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

TSLA stock opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from Optimus, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, AI chips, and robotics , with Piper Sandler reiterating a $500 price target and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.”

Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from , with Piper Sandler reiterating a and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.” Positive Sentiment: Tesla said it will invest about $250 million to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Article Title

Tesla said it will invest about to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing.

Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures.

Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on FSD approval and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country.

Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy.

Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far.

A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far. Negative Sentiment: Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including Zacks Research cutting multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating.

Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly.

Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also warn that Tesla’s valuation already prices in a very optimistic future, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or autonomy milestones disappoint.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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