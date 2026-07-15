Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Nwam LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nwam LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.39, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.86 and a 200-day moving average of $407.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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