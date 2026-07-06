Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $393.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here