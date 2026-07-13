Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Tesla were worth $108,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, President Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $407.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.67. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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