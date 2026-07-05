Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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