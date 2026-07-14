Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $394.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $410.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $407.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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