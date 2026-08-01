Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stake Boosted by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 2.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

More Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade supports the rally. Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and branded-product momentum lifted sentiment. Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Teva Lifts Sales View as Brand-Name Business Gains Traction

Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY delivered record sales. Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Teva Lifts UZEDY Outlook After Record Sales and New FDA Progress

Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations, but profitability did not. Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Teva Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2026 Revenue View Raised, Stock Rises

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put-option activity signals hedging or bearish speculation. Investors acquired 27,659 put options, roughly 168% above typical volume. This does not prove a decline is imminent, but it suggests increased demand for downside protection after the stock’s strong recent run.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,676.10. The trade was a 61.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,510. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

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