Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $633,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.5%

TXN opened at $297.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $298.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 40,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.23, for a total value of $11,117,558.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,442,551.55. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 270,300 shares of company stock worth $72,897,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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