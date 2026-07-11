Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.46. 4,141,464 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $301.47 and its 200-day moving average is $239.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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