The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.50% of Cheesecake Factory worth $68,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 86,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $161,601.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,497.90. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 68,900 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $6,841,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,323.70. The trade was a 60.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 74,890 shares of company stock worth $7,353,371 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.1%

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.54 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Cheesecake Factory's payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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