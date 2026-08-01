The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 962.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $135,735,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Clorox by 6,907.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,593,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clorox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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