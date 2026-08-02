The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 7,895.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,491 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of SharkNinja worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company's 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $83.12 and a one year high of $164.37.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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