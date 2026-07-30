The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 583.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,991 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $53,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.65. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of $6.65–$6.75 versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Four Stocks to Watch on Wednesday

Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion expected by Wall Street. The miss, reportedly tied partly to minor timing shifts, raised concerns that demand or execution may not be progressing quickly enough to support Vertiv’s premium valuation. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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