The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,756,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 1,095.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $735,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 4.23.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 651,704 shares of company stock worth $137,422,230 in the last 90 days.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on NBIS despite trimming its price target to $278 from $287, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Citigroup lowers Nebius price target and maintains Buy rating

Citigroup maintained a rating on NBIS despite trimming its price target to $278 from $287, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Nebius appointed Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. Her prior experience at Square, Benchling and MuleSoft could support the company’s global go-to-market efforts as it expands its AI-cloud business following record growth. Nebius appoints Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer

Nebius appointed Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. Her prior experience at Square, Benchling and MuleSoft could support the company’s global go-to-market efforts as it expands its AI-cloud business following record growth. Positive Sentiment: A reported “Power Inflow” trading signal pointed to elevated institutional and retail buying interest, while broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure remains supportive of neocloud stocks. Nebius Shares Rise After Key Trading Signal

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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