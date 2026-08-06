The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 111,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $278.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $396.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here