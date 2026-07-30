The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $82,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.33.

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About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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