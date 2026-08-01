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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.72 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
WEC Energy Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.95 and a 12 month high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is 73.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about WEC Energy Group

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: WEC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, exceeding the $0.80 analyst consensus and rising from $0.76 a year earlier. Rate-base growth, infrastructure investment and stronger commercial electricity demand helped lift profitability. WEC Energy Group Announces Q2 and First Half 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $5.51 to $5.61 per share, consistent with the current analyst consensus near $5.59. The company also highlighted a roughly $37.5 billion capital investment plan, which is intended to expand the rate base and support future regulated growth. WEC Energy Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Positive Sentiment: Growing electricity needs from commercial customers and potential additional data centers in Wisconsin could provide incremental long-term demand and strengthen the case for investment in generation and transmission capacity. WEC Energy Says More Data Centers May Be Coming to Wisconsin
  • Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting analysts remain generally constructive but are not signaling an overwhelming near-term catalyst. WEC Energy Group Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue of approximately $2.06 billion fell short of the roughly $2.11 billion consensus estimate. Although revenue increased year over year, the miss and unchanged guidance appear to be weighing on the shares after the earnings release. WEC Energy Beats Earnings Forecast but Revenue Miss and Outlook Weigh on Shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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