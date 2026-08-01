The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $31,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,727,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock worth $495,830,000 after buying an additional 1,208,892 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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