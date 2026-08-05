The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,798 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 259,195 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 8,472.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Vipshop by 10,007.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,570 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company's stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.50 price target on shares of Vipshop and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vipshop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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