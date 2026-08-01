The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,276 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,654 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $398.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $329.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total value of $5,168,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,488.40. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total transaction of $2,768,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,638,758. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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