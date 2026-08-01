The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,042 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,679 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after acquiring an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,407,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after purchasing an additional 818,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,180,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance and guidance: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors

Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Price-target views are mixed: TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. TD Cowen Lowers NXP Semiconductors Price Target

TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. Negative Sentiment: Potential Ambarella acquisition pressures shares: NXP is reportedly in talks to acquire Ambarella, a developer of low-power AI chips and software for cameras, vehicles and robotics. The deal could improve NXP’s capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar, electrification and edge AI, but investors may be discounting the financial and integration risks because no transaction has been announced or agreed. NXP in Talks to Buy Chip Developer Ambarella, FT Reports

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

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