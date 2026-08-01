The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,518 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $26,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company's stock worth $442,413,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock worth $813,640,000 after purchasing an additional 659,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,014 shares of the company's stock worth $472,677,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $367.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average of $337.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 25.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 7.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $387.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.80.

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Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand produced record results: Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook supports continued momentum: Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Teradyne Beats Q2 Expectations As AI Chip Demand Lifts Q3 Outlook

Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Positive Sentiment: Robotics also contributed to growth: Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Teradyne Robotics revenue rises 33% year over year in Q2

Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment improved: Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Teradyne Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Investor consideration: The strong results have reinforced Teradyne’s AI-growth narrative, though the Morgan Stanley “Equal Weight” stance indicates that some analysts may view the improved outlook as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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