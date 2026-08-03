The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,353 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after selling 71,090 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $728,801,000 after acquiring an additional 368,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $269,337,000 after purchasing an additional 966,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,009,863 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $256,792,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,770,946 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $224,786,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,778,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $86.45 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.23 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.90%.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: AB InBev reported $1.21 in EPS versus the $1.09 consensus and $16.66 billion in revenue versus $16.26 billion expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Reuters Q2 results article

AB InBev reported $1.21 in EPS versus the $1.09 consensus and $16.66 billion in revenue versus $16.26 billion expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: World Cup is supporting demand: The brewer credited stronger consumer demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related activity for improved beer volumes and market-share gains. Management expects further benefits as the tournament continues. Benzinga World Cup article

The brewer credited stronger consumer demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related activity for improved beer volumes and market-share gains. Management expects further benefits as the tournament continues. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: The company cited solid top- and bottom-line performance, 1.1% beer-volume growth and a 23.4% increase in underlying EPS, reinforcing confidence in its megabrands, premium portfolio and digital platforms. AB InBev Q2 results release

The company cited solid top- and bottom-line performance, 1.1% beer-volume growth and a 23.4% increase in underlying EPS, reinforcing confidence in its megabrands, premium portfolio and digital platforms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $93 to $97 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from the reported trading level. Erste Group also lifted its 2026 EPS forecast to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus. Benzinga Wells Fargo rating article

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $93 to $97 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from the reported trading level. Erste Group also lifted its 2026 EPS forecast to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. SEC. The filing is primarily a disclosure update, with no material financial impact described in the available report. Amended interim report article

AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. SEC. The filing is primarily a disclosure update, with no material financial impact described in the available report. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks analysis characterized some Q2 revenue and earnings metrics as below estimates, although the broader earnings reports show headline EPS and revenue beats. This creates a limited source of uncertainty around the quarter’s underlying details. Zacks Q2 analysis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

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