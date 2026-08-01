The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,126 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 26,867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,989 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.91.

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Fortinet Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Fortinet had a return on equity of 191.54% and a net margin of 28.17%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Fortinet's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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