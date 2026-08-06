The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 145,771 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,316,332.54. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.99 million. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.Simply Good Foods's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.20.

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About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report).

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