The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 67,242 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.4% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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