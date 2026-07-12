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The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Raised by General American Investors Co. Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
TJX Companies logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 5.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $77,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $151.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,168,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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