The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 33,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $128.48 and a one year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: High expectations for another earnings beat: TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Will TJX Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and analyst support remain favorable: TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. TJX Companies Stock: Analyst Estimates and Ratings TJX Positioned to Benefit From Retail Experience

TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals provide a favorable backdrop: TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth.

TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlook is constructive but broad: TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Zacks Industry Outlook

TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: Former TJX executive joins Petco’s board: Petco appointed former TJX CFO Jeffrey Naylor as a director and audit committee chair. The move is unlikely to materially affect TJX’s valuation or near-term trading. Petco Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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