The Western Union Company $WU Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902,175 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of Western Union worth $68,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Western Union by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Western Union by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $10.35.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Western Union's dividend payout ratio is 76.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $7.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

More Western Union News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Union this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end, while continued growth in digital services and artificial intelligence initiatives could support profitability. Consumer Services revenue increased 4% and Branded Digital revenue rose 7%, with digital transactions up 25%. Western Union targets $50 million cost reduction and guides 2026 adjusted EPS

Management is targeting $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end, while continued growth in digital services and artificial intelligence initiatives could support profitability. Consumer Services revenue increased 4% and Branded Digital revenue rose 7%, with digital transactions up 25%. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity saw investors acquire 37,963 call options, about 764% above average volume. The activity may signal speculative interest or expectations of a rebound, but it does not necessarily indicate sustained buying demand for the stock.

Unusually heavy options activity saw investors acquire 37,963 call options, about 764% above average volume. The activity may signal speculative interest or expectations of a rebound, but it does not necessarily indicate sustained buying demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Western Union continues working with regulators on its planned Intermex acquisition. However, the transaction’s delay has postponed expected synergies and leaves the deal’s timing uncertain. Western Union pursues AI savings as falling migration hits revenue

Western Union continues working with regulators on its planned Intermex acquisition. However, the transaction’s delay has postponed expected synergies and leaves the deal’s timing uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.01 billion also fell short of estimates. Revenue declined about 1% year over year, net income dropped 37%, and operating margin narrowed to 13% from 19%. Consumer Money Transfer revenue fell 2%, reflecting weakness in the Americas retail business. Western Union reports second quarter 2026 results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.01 billion also fell short of estimates. Revenue declined about 1% year over year, net income dropped 37%, and operating margin narrowed to 13% from 19%. Consumer Money Transfer revenue fell 2%, reflecting weakness in the Americas retail business. Negative Sentiment: Western Union lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.25–$1.35, well below the roughly $1.75 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.2–$4.3 billion also indicates limited growth, increasing concerns about the company’s recovery prospects.

Western Union lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.25–$1.35, well below the roughly $1.75 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $4.2–$4.3 billion also indicates limited growth, increasing concerns about the company’s recovery prospects. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut their price targets: Susquehanna reduced its target from $10 to $8 and RBC lowered its target from $9 to $8. Both firms retained neutral or sector-perform ratings, signaling limited conviction despite the targets remaining above the current trading level.

Western Union Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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