Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,840 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 498,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,269,373 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here