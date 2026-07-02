TKG Advisors LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.76.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $286.16 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here