Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,700 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,141 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $650,604.65. Following the sale, the chairman owned 5,312,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,760,122.62. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $55.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Key Stories Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks preview — Notes Wall Street’s Q1 estimates for Rollins and highlights the key metrics (revenue drivers, recurring service mix, margin trends and other indicators) investors will be watching into the quarter; this has likely driven positioning ahead of the report. Gear Up for Rollins (ROL) Q1 Earnings

Zacks preview — Notes Wall Street’s Q1 estimates for Rollins and highlights the key metrics (revenue drivers, recurring service mix, margin trends and other indicators) investors will be watching into the quarter; this has likely driven positioning ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Orlando Sentinel review — Theater review titled “At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old‑school charms”; unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business fundamentals or outlook. At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old-school charms

Orlando Sentinel review — Theater review titled “At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old‑school charms”; unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business fundamentals or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wrestling / Seth Rollins coverage — Multiple pieces on WWE star Seth Rollins’ health, recovery and memorable moments (including updates that he’s ~80–90% recovered ahead of WrestleMania). These entertainment stories do not affect Rollins, Inc.’s operations. Examples: Sportskeeda, Fightful, Yahoo Sports. WWE Superstar picks Seth Rollins' cash-in

Wrestling / Seth Rollins coverage — Multiple pieces on WWE star Seth Rollins’ health, recovery and memorable moments (including updates that he’s ~80–90% recovered ahead of WrestleMania). These entertainment stories do not affect Rollins, Inc.’s operations. Examples: Sportskeeda, Fightful, Yahoo Sports. Neutral Sentiment: Daily Signal — Opinion piece on Rachael Rollins’ return to public office; political/legal topic unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business results or stock performance. Rachael Rollins’ Return

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Featured Stories

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