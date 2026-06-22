Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases Shares of 2,338 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.0% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,133.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,149.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $748.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $939.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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