Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Oracle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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