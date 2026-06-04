Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC's holdings in CRH were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CRH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CRH by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CRH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Down 0.4%

CRH opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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