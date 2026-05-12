Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 476.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

AMD stock opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $469.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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