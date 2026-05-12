Trek Financial LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,478 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Roku worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 725 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $91,002.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,985.44. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,260.02. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 613,038 shares of company stock valued at $66,417,045 in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Trending Headlines about Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Roku to $160 from $130 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Roku to $160 from $130 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Roku announced it will be the North American streaming home for the inaugural Enhanced Games, with the event streaming free on the Roku Sports Channel on May 24. The partnership could help drive engagement and reinforce Roku’s sports-content strategy. Roku to Serve as the North American Streaming Home for the Inaugural Enhanced Games

Roku announced it will be the North American streaming home for the inaugural Enhanced Games, with the event streaming free on the Roku Sports Channel on May 24. The partnership could help drive engagement and reinforce Roku’s sports-content strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Roku devices and features, including discounted Roku hardware, home screen customization, and remote shortcuts. These stories may improve consumer interest and brand visibility, but they are unlikely to move the stock on their own.

Several articles highlighted Roku devices and features, including discounted Roku hardware, home screen customization, and remote shortcuts. These stories may improve consumer interest and brand visibility, but they are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data available, so it does not appear to provide a clear new trading signal for Roku.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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