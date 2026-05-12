Trek Financial LLC Sells 133,991 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,513 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 133,991 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,777 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,817 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,282 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $50,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $28.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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