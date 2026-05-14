Trek Financial LLC Sells 43,367 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,367 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in AT&T by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $24.74 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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