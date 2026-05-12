Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,361,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 2,961,849 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 2,238,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 1,326,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 2.12. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.65%.SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $187,533.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,717. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,758 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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