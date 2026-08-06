Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,843,166 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $23,800,353,000 after purchasing an additional 270,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,080,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,286,909,000 after buying an additional 659,573 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782,556 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,751,073,000 after acquiring an additional 791,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.48. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from “hold” to “buy,” providing additional support for the view that the shares are undervalued relative to the company’s growth and earnings outlook. Finviz

Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from “hold” to “buy,” providing additional support for the view that the shares are undervalued relative to the company’s growth and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI government opportunity: Salesforce announced that Missionforce National Security now offers IL5-authorized Agentforce 360 AI agents and applications. The offering is designed to help the Department of War leverage real-time data and autonomous AI capabilities, strengthening Salesforce’s position in high-value government and national-security markets. Missionforce National Security announcement

Salesforce announced that Missionforce National Security now offers IL5-authorized Agentforce 360 AI agents and applications. The offering is designed to help the Department of War leverage real-time data and autonomous AI capabilities, strengthening Salesforce’s position in high-value government and national-security markets. Positive Sentiment: Veterans Affairs contract: Salesforce secured a three-year Agentic Enterprise License Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs valued at up to $1.6 billion. The deal offers evidence that customers are adopting Salesforce’s AI-driven government cloud services and could improve long-term revenue visibility. Salesforce VA deal analysis

Salesforce secured a three-year Agentic Enterprise License Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs valued at up to $1.6 billion. The deal offers evidence that customers are adopting Salesforce’s AI-driven government cloud services and could improve long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Strong financial results and AI ecosystem: Recent earnings exceeded analyst expectations for both adjusted EPS and revenue, while Slack’s evolution into an AI-powered collaboration hub could increase enterprise deal sizes, customer engagement and cross-selling. Salesforce earnings analysis Slack AI ecosystem analysis

Recent earnings exceeded analyst expectations for both adjusted EPS and revenue, while Slack’s evolution into an AI-powered collaboration hub could increase enterprise deal sizes, customer engagement and cross-selling. Neutral Sentiment: Management change: Salesforce promoted revenue chief and former Oracle executive Miguel Milano to operating chief, while Robin Washington retains her operating and finance leadership responsibilities. The move may improve execution, but its direct financial impact is unclear. Salesforce operating chief announcement

Salesforce promoted revenue chief and former Oracle executive Miguel Milano to operating chief, while Robin Washington retains her operating and finance leadership responsibilities. The move may improve execution, but its direct financial impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: A third-party VitalPBX integration announcement highlights Salesforce connectivity, but does not indicate a material new contract or near-term revenue impact. VitalPBX integration announcement

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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