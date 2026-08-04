Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $263.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $304.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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