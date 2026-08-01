Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 66,859 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Trimble worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trimble by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.8%

TRMB opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

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About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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