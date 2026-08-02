TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 279.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,565 shares of the travel company's stock after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.43% of TripAdvisor worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,998 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,532 shares of the travel company's stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,070.80. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.99%.The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $13.70 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Further Reading

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