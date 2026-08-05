True North Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,636 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.7% of True North Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $76,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,497,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,134,968 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $10,947,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,900 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 457,049 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $115,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $344.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Apple’s AI Strategy Looks Different—Will It Pay Off?

Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve

Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Apple seeks preliminary injunction against OpenAI in trade secrets case

Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Apple launches fresh legal challenge against UK encrypted data access demand

Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth.

The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation.

China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The CEO transition adds execution risk. While some coverage views Cook’s departure as a well-prepared succession, investors will watch whether John Ternus can accelerate AI development and sustain Apple’s growth momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.44.

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About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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