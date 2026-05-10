Truist Financial Corp Has $6.83 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,473 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,954,430 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mosaic worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.Mosaic's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic's payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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