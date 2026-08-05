TTRF Capital Ltd Invests $19.99 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

TTRF Capital Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,986,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 13.2% of TTRF Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results decisively exceeded expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus the $0.34 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, ahead of expectations near $1.81 billion. The company also reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus the $0.34 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, ahead of expectations near $1.81 billion. The company also reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Commercial growth was the key catalyst: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue rose 115%. Management attributed the acceleration to strong demand for secure, sovereign AI tools across commercial and government customers. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue rose 115%. Management attributed the acceleration to strong demand for secure, sovereign AI tools across commercial and government customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised substantially: Palantir now expects approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, representing about 82% growth, and forecast U.S. commercial revenue above $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $2.16 billion also topped consensus. Palantir lifts guidance

Palantir now expects approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, representing about 82% growth, and forecast U.S. commercial revenue above $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $2.16 billion also topped consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, Northland raised its target to $200, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings surprise also forced short sellers to cover losses estimated at roughly $3 billion, potentially adding buying pressure. Deutsche Bank upgrades Palantir

Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, Northland raised its target to $200, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings surprise also forced short sellers to cover losses estimated at roughly $3 billion, potentially adding buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: A broader technology rally, record major indexes and easing geopolitical concerns provided a supportive market backdrop, but the company’s earnings and guidance were the primary PLTR-specific drivers. S&P 500 and Dow scale peaks

A broader technology rally, record major indexes and easing geopolitical concerns provided a supportive market backdrop, but the company’s earnings and guidance were the primary PLTR-specific drivers. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major risk: Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $156 target, below the current reference level, while other analysts warned that expectations may already discount years of rapid growth. Palantir valuation analysis

Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $156 target, below the current reference level, while other analysts warned that expectations may already discount years of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, including transactions by senior executives and co-founders. That does not necessarily signal weakening operations, but it may concern investors after the strong rally.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 49.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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